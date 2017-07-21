Valmeyer Post 901 Junior American Legion Baseball | Team of the Week

The Republic-Times Team of the Week is the Valmeyer Post 901 Junior American Legion baseball team, which won three games over the weekend to claim the District 22 Tournament title at Borsch Park over the weekend. Post 901 defeated Belleville on Friday, Alton on Saturday and Highland on Sunday to advance to the Fifth Division Tournament this weekend in Steeleville.

