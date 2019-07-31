Valmeyer Jr. Legion advances to state

Pictured is the Valmeyer Post 901 Junior American Legion baseball team after winning the Fifth Division Tournament at Breese on Sunday.

The Valmeyer Post 901 Junior American Legion baseball squad advanced to the state tournament with three wins to capture the Fifth Division Tournament title this past weekend at Breese.

Valmeyer will play in Sherrard at 2:15 p.m. Thursday to open state tourney play. Milan Post 569 hosts the tourney, which runs all weekend.

Post 901 opened the division tourney with an 11-1 win over Orient on Thursday…

