An all-state softball 6-pack

The Illinois Coaches Association recently announced its all-state high school softball teams following the spring season, with six local athletes receiving recognition.

In Class 3A, Waterloo High School juniors Aiden Dintelman and Samantha Juelfs were honored. Dintelman made the first team, with Juelfs on the second team.

Dintelman went 19-3 with a 1.66 ERA and 121 strikeouts over 143 and one-third innings in the pitching circle this season. Her .846 winning percentage ranked second in the St. Louis area. Dintelman’s 20 complete games also ranked second in the area. Her ERA ranked fourth, and her WHIP of 0.99 ranked fifth. At the plate, Dintelman hit .398 with six home runs and 27 RBIs.

Juelfs led the Bulldogs in hitting this spring at .506, which was seventh in the St. Louis area. She had a .532 on base percentage. Her seven home runs ranked third in the St. Louis area, and her 40 RBIs ranked fourth. Her .843 slugging percentage was fourth in the area. She also scored 31 runs for the Bulldogs, who went 22-5 this season and won a regional title.

In Class 2A, Columbia senior Elle van Breusegen was named first team all-state, with Columbia junior Emily Webb selected to the second team.

The regional champion Eagles (24-6) were led on offense by van Breusegen, who hit .469 with a .536 on base percentage and 39 runs. Her run total ranked fourth in the St. Louis area, with her on base percentage ranking ninth. The Southern Illinois University Edwardsville commit also stole 12 bases.

Webb was nearly unhittable this season in the pitching circle. She went 15-2 with a 0.55 ERA and 157 strikeouts in 101 and one-third innings. In addition to having the lowest ERA in the St. Louis area, Webb ranked first in winning percentage (.882), WHIP (0.68), and strikeout-to-walk ratio (13.08). Her 10.85 strikeouts per game average ranked her second in the area.

In Class 1A, Gibault senior Ashley Murphy and Gibault sophomore Lauren Lanham were both named third team all-state.

Murphy hit .288 with a .447 on base percentage to go along with 19 RBIs and 21 runs for the Hawks this spring. Her 16 walks ranked her fifth in the St. Louis area. In the pitching circle, Murphy struck out 40 batters in 36 and one-third innings.

Lanham enjoyed a breakout season offensively for Gibault, hitting .412 with a .518 on base percentage, 34 runs and 13 stolen bases.