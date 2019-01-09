 Upstate soccer site shows local love - Republic-Times | News

Upstate soccer site shows local love

By on January 9, 2019 at 3:50 pm

Alec Venhaus

Logan Doerr

Karson Huels

Several local high school soccer players were recognized for their talents with mentions in statewide lists on ChicagolandSoccer.org.

Those making the third annual Chicagoland Soccer All-State Team were Gibault seniors Karson Huels and Logan Doerr and Columbia junior goalkeeper Alec Venhaus. 

For the Chicagoland list, publishers, editors and writers utilized observation and game reports, player evaluations and input from coaches to create an all-state team. 

Huels, who was also selected to the Illinois High School Soccer Coaches Association All-State Team, was among 31 midfielders making the Chicagoland list. He plans to play soccer at McKendree University…>>>

Read the full story in the January 9, 2019, issue.

If you don’t already receive the Republic-Times newspaper in your mailbox, click here or call 939-3814 to subscribe.

Or consider joining a growing number of readers who receive their news electronically. To view a free demo of the online R-T, click here.

Subscribe to the full-color online edition of the Republic-Times, which is delivered to your inbox every Wednesday by lunchtime and can be accessed anywhere, from any electronic device, for just $25 a year, by clicking here or calling 939-3814.

Corey Saathoff

Corey is the editor of the Republic-Times. He has worked at the newspaper since 2004, and currently resides in Columbia. He is also the principal singer-songwriter and plays guitar in St. Louis area country-rock band The Trophy Mules.