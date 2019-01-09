Upstate soccer site shows local love

Several local high school soccer players were recognized for their talents with mentions in statewide lists on ChicagolandSoccer.org.

Those making the third annual Chicagoland Soccer All-State Team were Gibault seniors Karson Huels and Logan Doerr and Columbia junior goalkeeper Alec Venhaus.

For the Chicagoland list, publishers, editors and writers utilized observation and game reports, player evaluations and input from coaches to create an all-state team.

Huels, who was also selected to the Illinois High School Soccer Coaches Association All-State Team, was among 31 midfielders making the Chicagoland list. He plans to play soccer at McKendree University…>>>

