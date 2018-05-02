Tyler L. Reitz | Obituary

Tyler L. Reitz, 34, of Waterloo, died May 2, 2018, in Creve Coeur, Mo.

He was born Feb. 7, 1984, in St. Louis, son of Jan Reitz and Lowell (Jeanie) Reitz.

Tyler was a member of the Steamfitter’s Local 439 in East St. Louis. He loved spending time with his girls, fishing and being outdoors.

Tyler was an organ donor.

He is survived by his fiancé Ashley Taylor; daughters Olivia, Alaina and Adeline Reitz; mother Jan Reitz; father Lowell (Jeanie) Reitz; sister Tara Reitz; grandmother Patricia Waterman; fiancé’s parents Kevin and Stacy Cowell; fiancé’s brother Kyle Cowell (Cassidy Melliere); and aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

He was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather Norman Waterman Sr.; and paternal grandparents Roger and Margaret Reitz.

A celebration of Tyler’s life will be at noon May 6, at the Waterloo VFW.

As an expression of sympathy the family prefers memorial contributions to his children’s education fund, payable to their mother, Ashley Taylor.