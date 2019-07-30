Tuesday crash in Waterloo

Waterloo police and Monroe County EMS responded Tuesday at 6:40 p.m. to a report of a silver Chevy Venture striking a tree in front of a home on Richard Street. It appears that the vehicle backed into the tree from a driveway across the street. No injuries were reported.

