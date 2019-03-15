Truck hits pole in Waterloo

Monroe County Electric Cooperative linemen worked on Monday to transfer its three-phase line and underground takeoff from the Ameren transmission pole that was struck and broken after a Chevrolet Silverado driven by Brian Horn, 38, of Waterloo, crashed into it about 4 p.m. Sunday along Route 3 at HH Road in Waterloo.

After Ameren finished transferring its transmission line at the top to the new pole, MCEC transferred its line below it and removed the broken pole from the site.

Horn was transported to Mercy South for treatment of minor injuries following the crash.