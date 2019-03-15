 Truck hits pole in Waterloo - Republic-Times | News

Truck hits pole in Waterloo

By on March 19, 2019 at 3:24 pm

Monroe County Electric Cooperative linemen worked on Monday to transfer its three-phase line and underground takeoff from the Ameren transmission pole that was struck and broken after a Chevrolet Silverado driven by Brian Horn, 38, of Waterloo, crashed into it about 4 p.m. Sunday along Route 3 at HH Road in Waterloo.

After Ameren finished transferring its transmission line at the top to the new pole, MCEC transferred its line below it and removed the broken pole from the site.

Horn was transported to Mercy South for treatment of minor injuries following the crash.

Corey Saathoff

Corey is the editor of the Republic-Times. He has worked at the newspaper since 2004, and currently resides in Columbia. He is also the principal singer-songwriter and plays guitar in St. Louis area country-rock band The Trophy Mules.