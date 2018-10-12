Truck fire in Waterloo Schnucks parking lot

The Waterloo Fire Department responded about 6:20 p.m. Thursday to a fully engulfed pickup truck fire in the rear of the Schnucks parking lot near McDonald’s. Monroe County EMS and the Waterloo Police Department also responded to the scene.

Flames were shooting from a camper shell in the bed of the parked pickup upon firefighter arrival. No injuries were reported in the blaze. Fortunately, the truck was parked away from other vehicles in the lot.

Waterloo Fire Chief Aaron Shive said batteries in the bed of the truck were connected to the main battery under the hood, and that connection was likely the cause of the fire. The truck was a total loss.