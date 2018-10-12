 Truck fire in Waterloo Schnucks parking lot - Republic-Times | News

Truck fire in Waterloo Schnucks parking lot

By on October 12, 2018 at 11:26 am

Pictured is the scene of Thursday’s pickup truck fire in the Waterloo Schnucks parking lot. (Corey Saathoff photo)

The Waterloo Fire Department responded about 6:20 p.m. Thursday to a fully engulfed pickup truck fire in the rear of the Schnucks parking lot near McDonald’s. Monroe County EMS and the Waterloo Police Department also responded to the scene.

Flames were shooting from a camper shell in the bed of the parked pickup upon firefighter arrival. No injuries were reported in the blaze. Fortunately, the truck was parked away from other vehicles in the lot.

Waterloo Fire Chief Aaron Shive said batteries in the bed of the truck were connected to the main battery under the hood, and that connection was likely the cause of the fire. The truck was a total loss.

Corey Saathoff

Corey is the editor of the Republic-Times. He has worked at the newspaper since 2004, and currently resides in Columbia. He is also the principal singer-songwriter and plays guitar in St. Louis area country-rock band The Trophy Mules.