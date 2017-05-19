Tree falls on car in Dupo
By Republic-Times
on May 19, 2017 at 10:06 am
Storms rolled through the region early Friday morning, bringing high winds, lightning and rain. One incident reported as a result of the storm was a large tree that had fallen on a car in the 300 block of Louisa Avenue in Dupo.
The tree, which was located on the property of the Apostolic Worship Center, fell on the vehicle of Sue and Phillip Pickering across the street.
Police said no one was injured in the incident.
