By Republic-Times on September 3, 2019 at 5:50 pm

Emergency personnel responded about 5:35 p.m. Tuesday night to Route 3 just south of South Market Street in Waterloo for a call of a crash involving a tractor and a bicycle.

The Waterloo Fire Department set up a landing zone for a medical helicopter to land at the ambulance garage at 901 Illinois Avenue, where the young bicyclist was airlifted to a St. Louis hospital.

Read more on this story as more details become available.