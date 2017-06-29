Thursday evening crash on I-255
By Republic-Times
on June 29, 2017 at 5:26 pm
Columbia police responded at 5:18 p.m. Thursday to a single-vehicle crash on I-255 near mile marker 8.
Initial reports are the vehicle spun out, hit a guardrail and stalled in the roadway.
It is unknown if there are injuries.
This story will be updated when additional information is available.
Republic-Times
The Republic-Times has been Monroe County's hometown newspaper for 126 years. Serving Columbia, Waterloo, Valmeyer, Hecker and every town in between, we strive to provide the news that matters most to you in the timeliest manner possible. For more information on subscribing to the Republic-Times, call 939-3814 or visit the "Subscribe" page on this website.