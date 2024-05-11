Bicycle crash on Andy Road

Emergency personnel responded to a report of a bicycle crash late Saturday morning on Andy Road near HH Road.

According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department, a male bicyclist apparently suffered a medical condition which led to the crash.

The male was not conscious during transport to an area hospital.

The sheriff’s department had sought help in identifying the individual, but announced Saturday night that it was able to confirm the identify of the bicyclist and has been in communication with the family.

The man, who was pronounced deceased at the hospital, was identified as Jerome L. Wittenauer, 65, of Waterloo.

