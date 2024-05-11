Bicycle crash on Andy Road

Republic-Times- May 11, 2024

Emergency personnel responded to a report of a bicycle crash late Saturday morning on Andy Road near HH Road.

According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department, a male bicyclist apparently suffered a medical condition which led to the crash.

The male was not conscious during transport to an area hospital.

The sheriff’s department had sought help in identifying the individual, but announced Saturday night that it was able to confirm the identify of the bicyclist and has been in communication with the family.

The man, who was pronounced deceased at the hospital, was identified as Jerome L. Wittenauer, 65, of Waterloo.

For his obituary, click here.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Republic-Times

The Republic-Times has been Monroe County's hometown newspaper since 1890. Serving Columbia, Waterloo, Valmeyer, Hecker and every town in between, we strive to provide the news that matters most to you in the timeliest manner possible. For more information on subscribing to the Republic-Times, call 939-3814 or visit the "Subscribe" page on this website.

Tuesday crash in Columbia

May 14, 2024

Monday morning crash in Waterloo

May 13, 2024

Serious injury crash near JB Bridge

May 12, 2024
HTC web
BoB_300x200_Digital_MortgageAds_Display_Monroe
BoB_300x200_Digital_MortgageAds_Display_Monroe
MonroeCountyElectric300X15012_19