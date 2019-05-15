The time to shine is now for baseball teams





It’s regional playoff time for Class 1A baseball schools Gibault, Valmeyer and Dupo.

For Columbia and Waterloo, the possibility of a rivalry regional showdown awaits.

Gibault (20-8) begins its quest for a second straight regional title at the Class 1A Okawville Regional on Wednesday against Mulberry Grove. With a win, the Hawks would play either Okawville or Father McGivney for the title at 11 a.m. Saturday.

Gibault won 12-1 over Cahokia last Wednesday. Ian Metcalf went 2-for-3 with two RBIs and a first inning single by Mark Branz set a new all-time hits record at the school.

Last Tuesday, the Hawks dropped a 10-0 contest to Highland.

Branz, a senior, continues to lead the team in hitting and pitching with a .435 average, 16 doubles and 33 runs to go along with a 5-0 record and 2.50 ERA.

Austin Sweeney is hitting .416 with 37 runs and Cole Buckner is hitting .410 with 29 RBIs.

Metcalf is hitting .354 with 20 RBIs. Other top performers include Tim Reinholz (.348, 18 stolen bases, 3-2, 4.35 ERA) and Tate Schilling (.333, 15 stolen bases).

Valmeyer (16-14) ended its regular season with an 11-1 win over Pinckneyville on Friday, which was the team’s fifth straight victory.

Riley McCarthy had two hits and Logan Seidler went 1-for-2 with two RBIs for the Pirates, who open Class 1A New Athens Regional play against Dupo (6-14) on Wednesday. With a win, Valmeyer would play either New Athens or Metro-East Lutheran in the regional final at 10 am. Saturday…

