Teen welder among top in U.S.

Franke (second from left) recently participated in the SkillsUSA National Championships.

At a time when some individuals are arguing for a renewed focus on trade jobs, a Valmeyer High School graduate is showing how much can be done with those skills.

Isaiah Franke, who also graduated from Career Center of Southern Illinois in May, recently placed seventh in welding at the SkillsUSA National Championships.

“That was cool,” the 18-year-old Fults man said. “That was exciting. It wasn’t exactly what we were hoping for, but it’s the top half at least…”

Read more in this week’s issue, or click here to subscribe.