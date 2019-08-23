Teen injured in Waterloo stabbing

A 14-year-old boy remains hospitalized with serious injuries sustained during a stabbing in Waterloo on Saturday.

The Waterloo Police Department and Monroe County EMS responded about 5 p.m. to the vicinity of Ss. Peter & Paul Catholic School at the corner of Third and Church streets for what was called in as an injury due to a fall. Further investigation determined there was an altercation involving juveniles, police said, and that the 14-year-old was seriously injured with multiple stab wounds.

He was rushed by Monroe County EMS ambulance to Mercy Hospital South in St. Louis County. His current condition was not immediately known.

Police said there were two involved in the altercation – one being the victim and the other being the suspect, also a 14-year-old male, who was apprehended. Police said both are Monroe County residents.

This incident occurred just as the Waterloo Homecoming parade was starting in downtown Waterloo.