Technology gets second chance in Waterloo

The Waterloo school district recently reached the end of a two-year process of giving back to the community by inexpensively selling or donating old technology.

About eight years ago, the district began purchasing Chromebooks and iPads for classroom use.

After five or so years, the district followed its plan to replace the old devices, which could not keep up with some of the requirements of current classes.

Rather than recycle the equipment, the school district sold what they could at a discounted price to community members or donated them to organizations in the area.

"It was always our intention to sell the equipment once it was replaced," Waterloo curriculum coordinator John Schmieg explained. "We want the technology that was originally purchased by the taxpayers to be made available to them once we were not using it anymore…

