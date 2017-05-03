Teacher retiring after 34 years

In the span of 34 years, Waterloo Junior High School teacher Gina Pfund has never missed an opportunity to encourage her students, even beyond the classroom.

“I was a big advocate for my kids. Once they were my kids, they were always one of my kids,” she said. “In fact, I told some of them that I’m their ‘second mom’ away from home or their ‘school mom.’”

The retiring special education resource teacher used that principle to track her students’ progress after they moved on from her class. In doing so, Pfund, 55, said she feels that showed the “kiddos” they are an important part of her life.

“I hope they appreciate it and they know they were truly cared about,” she said. “They made a difference in my life just as much as I made a difference in their lives.”

Added Pfund, “Whenever I see my kids out in public and doing well, I’m just proud.”

Pfund also holds onto many memories and cute stories as she nears the end, including one in which she received a thoughtful gift from a student…>>>

