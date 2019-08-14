Tax bills nearly ready

In contrast to last year, Monroe County property owners will soon be getting their tax bills.

The bills, which were mailed the first week of December last year, should be in the mail next week or by the end of the month at the latest.

They are currently being printed at MAR Graphics in Valmeyer.

The county is collecting $60,761,609.72 in taxes this year, a 3.75 percent increase from last year’s $58,563,104.72

Monroe County Treasurer Kevin Koenigstein said there is a simple reason for that increase…

