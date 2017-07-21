 Sylvia June Barrow | Obituary - Republic-Times | News

Sylvia June Barrow | Obituary

Sylvia June Barrow, 87, of Clearwater, Fla., died peacefully July 16, 2017, at her home after a brief illness.

She was born Feb. 28, 1930, in Waterloo, daughter of the late Alias F. Siedle Sr. and Georgia Siedle (nee McNabb).

She lived a full life and was very active until the last few months. She was loved very much, and will be greatly missed by family and friends.

She was a member and former worthy matron of the Freeburg Chapter of the Eastern Star and a member of Unity Church.

She is survived by a daughter, Cynthia Petri of Clearwater, Fla., the daughter of her ex-husband Maurice G. Petri of Belleville; a brother, Alias F. (Butch) Siedle, Jr. of Largo, Fla.; grandsons Thomas Albers of Angleton, Texas, and Anthony Albers of Sterrett, Ala.; step-grandchildren Robert Albers of Bellevue, Wash., Craig Albers of Elgin, and Bethany Kumar of Lyndhurst, Ohio; two great-grandchildren; five step-great-grandchildren; niece Marijane (Siedle) Darnell of Waterloo; and nephews Darrel Siedle of Clearwater, Fla., Clay Siedle of Waterloo and Jareth (Charlie) Siedle of Columbia.

She was preceded in death by her husband, David L. Barrow; daughter, Marcia J. Albers; brother James A. Siedle; sister Arlou Siedle; and nephew Christopher Siedle.

She chose cremation and a memorial will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers please make a donation to the ASPCA or Feed the Children.


