Suspected drug overdose at Lakeview Park

Waterloo police and Columbia EMS responded to the city lakes at Lakeview Park in Waterloo about 4:30 p.m. Monday, after a 36-year-old woman using a walker was found unresponsive following a suspected drug overdose. The woman was unconscious but breathing upon officer arrival.

The responding police officer administered Narcan — a prescription medicine that blocks the effects of opioids and reverses an overdose — and the woman was a transported by ambulance to a St. Louis hospital, Waterloo Deputy Police Chief Jeff Prosise said.