Sunday shed fire in Columbia

By on January 20, 2019 at 12:24 pm

Firefighters tend to a large shed fire on Centerville Road in rural Columbia. (Corey Saathoff photo)

The Columbia Fire Department, with help from the Waterloo and Millstadt fire department, battled a large shed fire at 11:20 a.m. Sunday in the area of 1600 Centerville Road.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Department closed Centerville Road at Route 158 and Gilmore Lake Road so firefighters could more easily extinguish the large work shed, which was fully engulfed upon firefighter arrival.

Columbia EMS also responded to the scene. The Dupo Fire Department sent manpower and a pumper to stand by at the Columbia fire station.

The building belongs to Tom Dillard, who was operating a machine shop out of the shed.

 

Corey Saathoff

Corey is the editor of the Republic-Times. He has worked at the newspaper since 2004, and currently resides in Columbia. He is also the principal singer-songwriter and plays guitar in St. Louis area country-rock band The Trophy Mules.