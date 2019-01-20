Sunday shed fire in Columbia

The Columbia Fire Department, with help from the Waterloo and Millstadt fire department, battled a large shed fire at 11:20 a.m. Sunday in the area of 1600 Centerville Road.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Department closed Centerville Road at Route 158 and Gilmore Lake Road so firefighters could more easily extinguish the large work shed, which was fully engulfed upon firefighter arrival.

Columbia EMS also responded to the scene. The Dupo Fire Department sent manpower and a pumper to stand by at the Columbia fire station.

The building belongs to Tom Dillard, who was operating a machine shop out of the shed.