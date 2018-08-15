Stumpy’s in high spirits after 3 years

On July 18, 2015, Stumpy’s Spirits Distillery opened with a plan to be one of few craft distilleries that go from grain to glass.

That idea has resonated with customers, as the distillery has seen growth in numerous areas, including sales, which have gone up by hundreds of percent each year.

“Business has been absolutely crazy so far,” farmer and distiller Adam Stumpf said. “We started out just selling at the distillery here. We’re now distributing throughout Illinois and Missouri.”

Stumpf said the distillery, which he co-owns with wife Laura, sells products as far as five hours away near the Illinois-Wisconsin border. But the majority of sales are far closer to the rural Columbia company.

“The vast majority of our business is coming within about a 40-mile radius of the distillery, with Waterloo being a huge driver of that volume,” Stumpf said. “And that’s great.”

That strong local customer base is deliberate.

“It’s always been our focus that we want to go super deep at home first before moving out to different states,” Stumpf noted. “We would rather be selling the vast majority of our volume within a very tight radius then grow that out in circles…>>>

