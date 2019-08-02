 Stolen car recovered in Columbia - Republic-Times | News

Stolen car recovered in Columbia

By on August 2, 2019 at 11:28 am

A car reported stolen in St. Louis County was recovered Wednesday afternoon in Columbia.

Columbia police said that shortly after 2:15 p.m., officers located, investigated and recovered a black 2015 Nissan four-door sedan on Columbia Lakes Drive near Brookfield Court.

No persons were inside or around the vehicle at the time, police said.

The vehicle was determined to be stolen from St. Louis County earlier in the week. St. Louis County Police Crime Scene Services responded and processed the car. 

St. Louis County police detectives are conducting an investigation.

Republic-Times

