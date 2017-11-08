Steeleville sinks Pirates in sectional final

The postseason run for Valmeyer volleyball came to an end with a loss last Wednesday in the championship game of the Class 1A Christ Our Rock Lutheran Sectional at Centralia.

The Pirates dropped a three-set match to Steeleville, 25-18, 16-25, 17-25.

Valmeyer came out on fire to start the match, making precise passes and executing solid kills en route to a first set victory.

Steeleville started to get going in the second set, however.

“Steeleville couldn’t get a block on us, but about halfway through the second game, they were reading my hitters,” Valmeyer head coach Jenny Kohnz said. “We were having a hard time getting balls through.”

The second set was tied 16-16 when Steeleville went on a 9-0 service run to even the match and swing momentum to its side.

“Steeleville stole the momentum in the second game and we just could not get it back,” Kohnz said.

Steeleville was victorious in the deciding third set, taking the sectional title and ending Valmeyer’s season.

“We did some roll shots to the middle and got some kills, but then Steeleville was diving and getting those, too,” Kohnz said.

Senior outside hitter Sam Seidel led the Pirates with 11 kills in her final match. She signed with Southwestern Illinois College on Tuesday.

Sara Andres added 10 kills and Guin Kohnz finished with 26 assists.

Valmeyer ended its season with a record of 27-11 and loses only Sam Seidel to graduation.

"The season exceeded my expectations…

