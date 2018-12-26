Sports Year in Review

The year 2018 was a banner year for Monroe County athletes, all the way through.

It began in January, when Waterloo junior Jenna Schwartz was named 2017 Class 2A Girls Cross Country Runner of the Year by ILXCTF.com for winning the state meet in the fall.

In September, the the 14th and final Melvin J. Fisher Hills and Hollows Half Marathon and 5K took place in Valmeyer. Marvin Fisher created the half-marathon to honor his later twin brother, Melvin, a Valmeyer resident, former Valmeyer Fire Department volunteer and railroad employee. The event was a popular one, and drew runners from around the nation and across the globe to run the beautiful bluff roads.

As the year came to a close, longtime Waterloo Buds/Millers manager Vern Moehrs was presented a Lifetime Achievement Award during the Mon-Clair League awards banquet and Hall of Fame induction. Longtime league official Lenny Voelker of Waterloo was inducted into the Hall of Fame.

