Softball teams ready for regionals

Waterloo’s Brooke Mason prepares to swing at a pitch during a recent game against Columbia.

The high school softball season is switching into playoff mode and local teams are hoping to save their best for last.

Class 1A schools Dupo and Valmeyer begin regional play next week.

Dupo (13-8) will take on Okawville in the Centralia Regional at 4:30 p.m. May 14.

Valmeyer (3-11) battles Lebanon in the New Athens Regional on May 13.

Dupo edged Red Bud on Monday, 7-6. Reagan Carner went 2-for-4 and picked up the win in the pitching circle.

Cameron Foster went 2-for-3 with three RBIs for the Tigers, who played at Marissa on Tuesday.

Carner is hitting .500 with six home runs, 24 RBIs and 34 runs and is 8-3 as a pitcher with a 3.50 ERA.

MyKenzie Kloess is hitting .540 on the season with 27 RBIs and 20 runs scored. Foster is hitting .485 with 10 stolen bases and 20 runs scored.

Last Tuesday, Dupo lost 5-0 at New Athens. Kloess collected two hits for the Tigers.

Valmeyer picked up a 7-6 win over Lebanon on Monday. The Pirates held on after Lebanon plated five runs in the seventh inning…

For more on this story, pick up a copy of this week’s Republic-Times or click here to subscribe.