Softball teams keep battling

Waterloo infielder Taylor Wilson makes the tag

The high school softball season keeps rolling along with Columbia and Dupo racking up wins and Waterloo competing well in a tough conference.

Columbia pitcher Kaelyn Rheinecker threw a seven-inning perfect game in last Tuesday’s 17-0 win at Wesclin. 

The Eagles (13-5) scored 10 runs in the top of the seventh to pull away. 

Rheinecker had 12 strikeouts in the contest, with Lexi Touchette going 6-for-6 and Mikaela Kossina going 4-for-6 at the plate and contributing five RBIs each at the plate.

Last Wednesday, Columbia smacked five home runs in a 17-5 win over Red Bud. Ava Khoury went 3-for-3 with two round-trippers and five RBIs. Jordyn Cygan, Rheinecker and Touchette also homered for the Eagles.

Columbia played at Freeburg on Tuesday and travel to Edwardsville on Wednesday…

