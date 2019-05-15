Softball squads in survival mode

One local high school softball team has reached the end of the road, while three others are hoping to continue their journeys with deep postseason runs.

Valmeyer (4-14) dropped a 2-1 contest to Lebanon in the Class 1A New Athens Regional on Monday.

The Pirates plated a run in the first inning but were shut out the rest of the way. Chelsea Hooker went 1-for-2 with an RBI in her final game for Valmeyer. She will continue her softball career at Quincy University.

Lilly Schlemmer struck out seven in six innings pitched for the Pirates.

Valmeyer ended its regular season with a 13-3 loss to Pinckneyville on Friday. Stephanie Meister went 2-for-3 with two RBIs for the Pirates.

Last Tuesday, the Pirates won 10-8 and lost 2-1 to Marissa. Hooker went 6-for-7 on the day with a home run.

Hooker led Valmeyer in hitting this season at .511 with eight doubles and 16 runs scored. Other key contributors on offense were Tinleigh Jakimauskus (.286), Meister (.283) and Schlemmer (.281).

Dupo (13-9) began its postseason Tuesday against Okawville in the Class 1A Centralia Regional. With a win, the Tigers would play Friday for the regional title and a berth in the South Central Sectional on Tuesday…

