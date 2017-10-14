Soccer teams rev engines for regionals

Waterloo, Gibault and Columbia all seem to be playing their best soccer at the right time as regional play begins next week.

The Bulldogs have won four straight, including 3-0 victories over Mascoutah and Highland last week to clinch the Mississippi Valley Conference title outright with a 9-0 record.

Waterloo (12-8) can complete an undefeated conference schedule with a win Thursday at MVC rival Triad. The victory would also mark head coach Chad Holden’s 300th career win.

“We knew we had a chance to be in contention for winning the MVC, but going undefeated up to this point is really impressive,” Holden said. “With all of the great teams we have had, we have never gone undefeated in conference.”

Holden praised the defensive play of Josh Kaiping, Dalton Blanchard, Brennan Lacroix, and Nolan Rick on the back line, as well as the success of goalkeeper Sam Ward.

“We have had four shutouts in a row and not giving many opportunities for the opposing teams to even get that many shots on us,” Holden said.

Caden Gordon, Justin Kohler and Tate Schilling scored the goals in last Tuesday's win over Mascoutah. Kohler netted a hat trick in Thursday's win over Highland

