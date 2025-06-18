All-State soccer kudos for Mathews

Riley Mathews was the scoring leader for Columbia this season with 40 goals and 18 assists.

The Illinois High School Soccer Coaches Association recently announced its all-state and all-sectional teams following the recent girls soccer season, and it’s no surprise that several local players were listed.

Columbia’s Riley Mathews was selected to the IHSSCA All-State Team after recording 40 goals and 18 assists this spring for the Class 1A state champion Eagles.

Mathews, a senior midfielder, tied for eighth in the St. Louis area with seven game-winning goals on the season. She will play soccer at Indiana State University next season.

For her CHS career, Mathews scored 85 total goals.

Those named to the IHSSCA All-Sectional Team were Columbia’s Jessica Bearley; Avery Ellner and Reese Woelfel; Gibault’s Kamille Grohmann, Karmon Grohmann and Aubry Thomas; and Waterloo’s Grace Pohl.

Bearley, also a graduating senior, was one of the top goalies in the area this season. She finished with 25 wins, 19 shutouts (second in the St. Louis area), a 0.57 goals against average and .894 save percentage. Bearley will play soccer next season at Millikin University.

Ellner, a junior midfielder, had nine goals and 23 assists for the Eagles. Her assist total ranked third in the area.

Woelfel, another graduating senior, had 27 goals and 15 assists. She will play next season at Eastern Illinois University.

Kamille Grohmann, a senior defender, recorded six goals and three assists for the Hawks. She will play next season at Lewis & Clark Community College.

Karmon Grohmann, a junior forward, finished with 19 goals and 16 assists on the season.

Aubry Thomas, a junior midfielder, had 13 goals and 19 assists on the season. Her assist total ranked sixth in the area.

Pohl, a senior midfielder, recorded six goals and 16 assists this season for the Bulldogs. She will play soccer next season at Drury University.

Waterloo’s Nichole Gum, a freshman forward, was named an IHSSCA All-Sectional Honorable Mention after recording 30 goals and six assists on the season. Her goal total ranked ninth in the St. Louis area.

Columbia’s Ava Schmidt and Gibault’s Elena Oggero honored by the IHSSCA for All-Sectional Sportsmanship.

Kamille Grohmann and Columbia’s Emily Rose were honored by the IHSSCA for All-Sectional Academic.

One surprising omission from the IHSSCA awards list this season was graduating senior Emily Richardson, who led the Hawks in scoring with 22 goals and 21 assists. Her assist total ranked fourth in the St. Louis area. Richardson will play soccer next season at Quincy University.