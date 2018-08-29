Soccer teams off to strong start

The standard is high for prep soccer teams in Monroe County, with either Gibault, Columbia or Waterloo representing this area at the state tournament each of the past five years.

It’s a good bet that streak can extend to six with the way these teams have looked through the opening week of play.

Columbia went 3-0-1 to win the Nike bracket of the Metro Cup.

Following their season-opening win over Springfield last Monday, the Eagles tied rival Gibault last Tuesday, 1-1. Cameron Eden scored the goal for Columbia; Logan Doerr notched the game-tying goal for the Hawks.

On Friday, Columbia blasted Belleville West, 7-0. Riley Hubler finished with two goals and two assists. Karson Bridges also scored twice.

Columbia wrapped up Metro Cup play with a 5-0 victory over Mascoutah on Saturday. Hubler recorded a hat trick and Bridges contributed two assists.

Hubler, who led the team in scoring last season, already has five goals and two assists this season. Eden has three goals.

Alec Venhaus has been stellar in net, posting a 3-0-1 record

Read how the rest of the local teams are faring on the soccer pitch in the August 29, 2018, issue of the Republic-Times newspaper.

