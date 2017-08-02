Smooth sailing at this year’s fair

Mild temperatures and largely clear skies brought out the masses last week to the 70th annual Monroe County Fair.

“It was just a great fair this year,” said Monroe County Fair Association Secretary George Obernagel. “It went extremely well.”

After dangerously high temperatures in the days leading up to the opening of the fair, the heat and humidity dropped and fairgoers came out in force.

Wednesday morning’s Rooster Crow Contest had a record 34 entrants and a large crowd of onlookers watched as Vince Gonzalez’s rooster Taco bested his opponents with 48 crows.

The number of livestock entries was largely the same as last year, Obernagel confirmed. While some categories saw small drops in entrants, others had increases. The same can be said of attendance.

“The rain hurt (our attendance) numbers Wednesday and Thursday but the latter part of the week was perfect,” Obernagel said.

Typically muggy Midwestern summer weather made a brief return Wednesday and Thursday, with highs in the mid-90s, threatening clouds and a few rain showers. But Friday’s clear, mild evening drew the largest crowd ever to attend the always popular demolition derby.

Gate receipts for the night handily topped last year's record-setting $44,000. Beer sales were strong as well

