Smash and grab at YMCA

Local law enforcement agencies are on the lookout for a gray newer model Dodge Caravan following a smash and grab theft that occurred late Friday morning in the parking lot of the Monroe County YMCA south of Columbia.

Police were visiting local retail stores to see if the suspects in this case may have used a stolen debit card from the YMCA theft. Police said gift cards were purchased in at least one local store.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Department said a window was broken out of a vehicle in the YMCA parking lot and a purse containing banking cards and other items was stolen.

The suspects are two black males, one in his 20s or 30s wearing a white T-shirt with a black hat and black athletic pants and the other in his 30s or 40s wearing a black shirt and dark-colored athletic pants.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the MCSD at 618-939-8651.

Columbia police are investigating a separate smash and grab incident that occurred early Friday morning at Red Roof & Liquor, 301 Southport Drive. No information was immediately available on that crime.