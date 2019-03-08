Small plane crash in rural Waterloo

A small plane crashed Tuesday at about 2:45 p.m. in rural Waterloo in the area of Gilmore Lake Road and Floraville Road.

There were reportedly three passengers in the plane, with at least one injured and multiple extrications required.

Survival Flight airlifted the male pilot to Barnes Hospital. A female passenger was transported by ambulance, along with a young child was also in the plane but didn’t appear injured, according to first responders on the scene.

The story will be updated as information is available.