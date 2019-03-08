Small plane crash in rural Waterloo
By Andrea F.D. Saathoff
on March 12, 2019 at 3:07 pm
A small plane crashed Tuesday at about 2:45 p.m. in rural Waterloo in the area of Gilmore Lake Road and Floraville Road.
There were reportedly three passengers in the plane, with at least one injured and multiple extrications required.
Survival Flight airlifted the male pilot to Barnes Hospital. A female passenger was transported by ambulance, along with a young child was also in the plane but didn’t appear injured, according to first responders on the scene.
The story will be updated as information is available.
Andrea F.D. Saathoff
Andrea is a graduate of Gibault High School and the University of Missouri School of Journalism, the University of Missouri Harry S Truman School of Public Affairs and Southern Illinois University Edwardsville College of Education. She lives in Columbia with her husband and their twin toddler sons. When she isn't cheering on St. Louis Cardinals baseball or riding the emotional roller coaster of Mizzou Tigers football, she enjoys attending and participating in the many family events the county has to offer.
email: andrea@republictimes.net