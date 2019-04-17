 Sign flap, dispatch disconnect for county board - Republic-Times | News

Sign flap, dispatch disconnect for county board

By on April 17, 2019 at 11:12 am
Missy Whittington , New Monroe County human resource director

The Monroe County Board meeting opened Monday morning with strong words concerning the display of a sign by local resident Patrick Kelly. 

Kelly has frequently voiced displeasure with difficulty clearly hearing discussions by county commissioners at meetings. He brought a 12-by-30-inch sign to the April 1 meeting with the message “I can’t hear you” and raised it several times during that session…

The controversy over public service dispatching costs continued to bubble, as commissioners reviewed concerns that Waterloo is not bearing its fair share of the financial load for services provided by the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department dispatching center…

