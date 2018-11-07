Shirley E. Mueller | Obituary

Shirley E. Mueller (nee Gruenewald), 85, of Columbia, died Nov. 5, 2018, in Waterloo.

She was born March 16, 1933, in Millstadt, daughter of the late Walter and Mathilda Gruenewald (nee Stumpf).

She was a member of St. Paul United Church of Christ in Columbia, the St. Paul UCC handbell choir, St. Paul UCC orchestra, St. Paul UCC choir.

She was also a member of Monroe County Home Extension and Monroe County Farm Bureau, and an avid pinochle player and member of the card club.

Shirley enjoyed gardening, cooking, flowers, family, farming, animals and faithful dog, “Skippy.”

Her passion was playing the accordion, which she began playing at the age of 10 with her family band.

She is survived by her five children, Willis (Peggy) Mueller, Maureen Mueller, Glen (Gale) Mueller, Brian (Karen) Mueller and Allen (Michelle) Mueller; eight grandchildren, Jennifer (Jamie) Pickens, Tara (Gary) Rea, Valerie (Jim) Ruland, Chad (Dawn) Mueller, Brad (Mary Jo) Mueller, Martin Mueller, Jacob Mueller and Garrett Mueller; 13 great-grandchildren, Zachary Rea, Carson Rea, Kaylee Rea, Jared Pickens, Gavin Mueller, Alex Ruland, Henry Ruland, Kenley Mueller, Kyleigh Mueller, Kaitlyn Mueller, Emily Mueller, Haley Mueller and Tyler Mueller; and sister Melba Schnellbecher.

Shirley was preceded in death by her husband, Herbert L. Mueller Jr., parents, sister Alice (Frank) Hartmann; brother Lester (Ruth) Gruenewald, sister-in-law Helen (Alvin) Rey and brother-in-law Walter Schnellbecher.

Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Nov. 9, at Quernheim Funeral Home, Waterloo, and 10-11 a.m. Nov. 10, at St. Paul United Church of Christ, Columbia.

Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Nov. 10, at the church, Pastor Robert Goddard officiating.

Interment will follow at Evangelical St. Paul Cemetery, Columbia.

As an expression of sympathy the family prefers memorial contributions to St. Paul United Church of Christ, Columbia.