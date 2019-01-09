Sheriff: DEA involvement paying off

Monroe County Sheriff Neal Rohlfing touted the benefits of his department’s involvement in the Drug Enforcement Agency task force during Monday’s meeting of the Monroe County Board.

“We have been a part of the DEA task force since April 2016,” Rohlfing told commissioners.

Rohlfing listed seizures of money and assets, such as motor vehicles, that have delivered more than $243,000 to Monroe County, which will be used to pay for law enforcement costs.

That money has paid for public safety equipment and costs that otherwise would have come from law-abiding county taxpayers. That has included motor vehicles, and most recently, a $100,000 replacement of police radios to bring them up-to-date with agencies across the region.

This fund is also paying for an added deputy’s salary and benefits.

In 2018 alone, Rohlfing said the sheriff’s department deputy assigned to the DEA was involved in seizing 96 pounds of marijuana, 60 pounds of cocaine and six pounds of methamphetamines, as well as more than $3.3 million in cash…>>>

