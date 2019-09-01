Fatal crash in Columbia

A car crash early Monday afternoon in Columbia resulted in one fatality and one serious injury.

Survival Flight helicopter responded to airlift one person to Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital in St. Louis following the crash, which occurred about 1:45 p.m. on Route 3 at the frontage road across from Gilmore Lake Road.

Extrication was required at the scene. Police said both occupants of the vehicle involved in the crash were from Monroe County.

