Fatal crash in Columbia

By on September 2, 2019 at 2:10 pm

A medical helicopter arrives on scene following Monday’s crash in Columbia. (Kermit Constantine photo)

A car crash early Monday afternoon in Columbia resulted in one fatality and one serious injury.

Survival Flight helicopter responded to airlift one person to Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital in St. Louis following the crash, which occurred about 1:45 p.m. on Route 3 at the frontage road across from Gilmore Lake Road.

Extrication was required at the scene. Police said both occupants of the vehicle involved in the crash were from Monroe County.

Check back for more details as they are made available.

Corey Saathoff

Corey is the editor of the Republic-Times. He has worked at the newspaper since 2004, and currently resides in Columbia. He is also the principal singer-songwriter and plays guitar in St. Louis area country-rock band The Trophy Mules.