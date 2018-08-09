Season over for local Mon-Clair teams

After all the dust had settled in the first weekend of playoff action, all three local Mon-Clair League baseball teams were going home for the summer.

It will be the Belleville Rockies taking on the St. Louis Printers at Whitey Herzog Field in Belleville this Saturday and Sunday, if necessary, for the league championship. The best-of-three-game series begins at 1:30 p.m. Saturday.

The Rockies lost in the final last season to the St. Louis Spikes. The Printers are hoping to reclaim the title after winning it all in 2016.

For the Waterloo Millers, Valmeyer Lakers and Millstadt Green Machine, all they can do now is look ahead to 2019.

On Saturday, the Millers posted a thrilling 4-3 victory over Millstadt at SPPS Field in Waterloo.

Cory Lubinski hit an RBI double to score Ethan Ruff and put Waterloo up 1-0 in the top of the first inning. The score remained that way until catcher Quinten Albrecht’s two-out RBI single in the fourth gave the Millers a 2-0 lead…

Read the rest of this article in the Aug. 8, 2018, issue of the Republic-Times newspaper. For photos from Saturday’s game between Waterloo and Millstadt, click here.

If you don’t already receive the paper, you can subscribe by calling 939-3814 or clicking here, or pick up a copy at any of these locations.