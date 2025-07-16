Mon-Clair All-Stars named

Republic-Times- July 16, 2025
Pictured is Mon-Clair League All-Star starter TJ Williams from the Waterloo Buds, who leads the league in hitting at .465 with 19 RBIs.    

The Mon-Clair League announced its all-star selections this week ahead of the annual All-Star Game against the St. Louis Mens Baseball League All-Stars set to take place next Wednesday night at Saint Louis University. 

First pitch is at 7 p.m. 

Among the starters for the Mon-Clair League All-Stars are TJ Williams from the Waterloo Buds, Evan Davis and Matt Helm from the Valmeyer Lakers and Brian Lupa, Cal Kossina, Tony Kossina and Joey Kossina from the Millstadt Green Machine. 

Those listed as reserves for the all-star squad include Landon Moore, Nick Krodinger and Marcus Issaiah from the Waterloo Buds, Philip Reinhardt and Jacob Rowold from the Valmeyer Lakers and Jake Stedman, Evan Spears and Jon Jenkins from the Millstadt Green Machine. 

Millstadt’s Chance Lehman was named an all-star alternate. 

Those elected to the Mon-Clair League All-Stars but not able to attend next week’s game include Karl Peters and Josh Dima from the Millstadt Green Machine, Erik Kaiser from the Waterloo Buds and both Kameron Hanvey and Jacob Thompson from the Valmeyer Lakers. 

