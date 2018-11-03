Schwartz, Ward run to all-state finishes

Waterloo High School senior Jenna Schwartz fell just shy of repeating as champion of the IHSA Class 2A state cross country meet Saturday in Peoria, placing fifth in her final run at Detweiller Park.

Schwartz, who ran at state all four years as a Bulldog and won the race last year with a time of 17:05, finished with a time of 17:14.67 on Saturday. Schwartz has committed to run at the University of Missouri upon her graduation this spring. She will attempt to defend her state title in the 3,200 meter run this spring for the WHS track team.

The WHS girls cross country team placed 14th overall on Saturday, with Schwartz followed by senior Ella King in 71st place, junior Sydney Haddick in 92nd place, junior Colleen Sliment in 110th place, sophomore Emma Rick in 165th place, sophomore Lauren Cooper in 206th place and freshman Joely Goulding in 207th place.

In the Class 2A boys race in Peoria, Waterloo’s Eli Ward joined Schwartz with all-state honors by virtue of an 18th place finish. Ward ran a time of 15:13.

In the Class 1A girls race, Gibault sophomore Brooke Biffar battled through recent injuries to place 73rd with a time of 19:05.40. She placed 36th at state last year with a time of 18:37.