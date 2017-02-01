Schutt, Kennedy join Hawks Sports Hall of Fame

Gibault Catholic High School continued its 50th anniversary celebration with the induction of two former standout student-athletes into the Hawks Sports Hall of Fame.

Dakota Schutt (Class of 2007) and Tara Kennedy (Class of 2010) were presented with their Hall of Fame plaques during a ceremony held at halftime of the boys basketball game against Red Bud.

Schutt was a baseball and basketball standout for the Hawks. He hit .448 with seven home runs and posted a 6-1 record on the mound with a 1.75 ERA during his senior season.

On the court, he led the team in scoring at 13.8 points and 10.6 rebounds per game as a senior.

He was MVP of the baseball team in 2006 and 2007, and MVP of the basketball team in 2007.

His career baseball average was .409…>>>

