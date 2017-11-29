Schools reflect on state test scores

After years of taking the state-funded ACT as a college entrance exam, Illinois schools experimented with the SAT for the first time last school year. The results of the test recently became public for schools in Monroe County and show varying results.

Columbia

For the most recent results, the Columbia School District touts an improved average composite score on the PARCC. Fifty-seven percent of students met or exceeded expectations compared to 55 percent of students for the 2015-16 school year.

According to Columbia school assistant superintendent Dr. Beth Horner, professional learning standards and teachers of different grade levels working together has helped improve results.

“It is difficult to pinpoint a specific item that caused this increase as there are so many variables that go into testing,” Horner said. “However, I can say that our teachers continue to diligently work to refine the implementation of the Illinois Learning Standards.

“We continue to analyze our ‘pathways’ that we offer to our students. We are proud of our scores as it indicates a collaborative effort from our teachers, students and parents.”

Read how the rest of the area schools fared on their SAT scores in the November 29 issue of the Republic-Times.

If you don’t already receive the paper, you can subscribe by calling 939-3814 or clicking here, or pick up a copy at any of these locations.