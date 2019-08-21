Schmidt to run for state representative

Kevin Schmidt

Kevin Schmidt of Millstadt announced Wednesday that he will run for state representative in the 116th district as a Republican in 2020.

Schmidt, 37, owns Schmidt Chiropractic in Millstadt and Freeburg. He does not have any prior governmental experience.

He said he wanted to run to help his two young sons.

“I’ve seen a lot of bickering back and forth in the state of Illinois, and it hasn’t gotten us very far,” he said. “I’d like to see the state move forward to help our children.”

Schmidt, who will challenge David Friess in the Republican primary, said he is pro-life, pro-Second Amendment and against many of the state’s new taxes like the graduated income tax and gas tax.

Schmidt, whose wife’s family also owns a small business, said he also wants to fight for small businesses in the region, which he said will be hurt by many of the state’s new laws and taxes.

Although he holds those beliefs, Schmidt said his strategy to help the state is working with Democrats.

“I think compromising with the opposition is how we’ll move forward, not with a battleground mindset,” he said.