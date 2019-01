Rollover crash south of Burksville

By Republic-Times on January 18, 2019 at 11:45 am

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Department, Waterloo Fire Department and Monroe County EMS responded about 11:30 a.m. Friday to a vehicle rollover crash at 4742 Kaskaskia Road south of Burksville.

The female driver was pinned inside the vehicle, according to emergency radio dispatch. The extent of the driver’s injuries were not yet known, but EMS did treat her at the scene.