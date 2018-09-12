ROE endorses wind farm

The Regional Office of Education recently endorsed the controversial wind farm project developer Joe Koppeis has proposed south of Valmeyer.

In a letter addressed to Monroe County residents, Regional Superintendent of Schools Kelton Davis said he supports the project because of the tax revenue it will generate for the Waterloo and Valmeyer school districts. The letter, on ROE letterhead, includes the name of Assistant Superintendent of Schools Chris Diddlebock. Only Davis signed the letter.

“Alternative energy sources can generate more tax revenue for the schools than many single family homes without increasing per student costs for the schools,” Davis wrote. “With the continued influx of people wanting to raise families here, the cost of education increases without equivalent tax growth.

“Business and industry is critical if we want to sustain the level of services we all enjoy. The state of Illinois has continued to shift fiscal burdens locally and we must define our own future rather than hoping that government will solve our issues for us…>>>

