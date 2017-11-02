Rocher Pub owners revamp Maeystown tavern

Natasha Hooten and Joe Mollet will go the extra mile to stand out as entrepreneurs taking an active role in the community.

When business starts taking off with their newest venture — Mason’s Restaurant and Bar located in the historic Maeystown tavern at 1026 Main Street — they hope to make that community-oriented approach shine. These business partners from Prairie du Rocher already serve drinks from Stumpy’s Spirits in Columbia and beer from Stubborn German Brewing Co. in Waterloo.

“As a small community, you have to work together,” said Mollet, who is also a Prairie du Rocher firefighter. “We were talking about maybe serving (Lil’ Red Roaster’s) coffee.”

“The locals have supported us, so we need to do our part to help them,” Hooten concurred.

Mollet said they opened Rocher Pub in Prairie du Rocher six years ago and decided to expand their business by opening a new bar in Maeystown.

Mollet said…

To read the rest of this article, pick up the Nov. 1 issue of the Republic-Times newspaper. To subscribe to the paper, call 618-939-3814 or click here.