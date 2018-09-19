Rising trend of e-cig use causes concern

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced last Wednesday actions it described as “historic” related to the sale and marketing of electronic cigarettes to minors, and local stakeholders mostly expressed their approval.

Local school leaders and health officials say the use of e-cigarettes is trending up with increasing cause for concern.

In the largest coordinated enforcement effort in FDA history, the agency issued more than 1,300 warning letters and fines to retailers who illegally sold e-cigarette products to minors during a nationwide, undercover blitz of physical and online stores this summer.

“We see clear signs that youth use of electronic cigarettes has reached an epidemic proportion, and we must adjust certain aspects of our comprehensive strategy to stem this clear and present danger,” FDA Commissioner Scott Gottlieb said. “This starts with the actions we’re taking today to crack down on retail sales of e-cigarettes to minors.”

An e-cigarette is a handheld electronic device that simulates the feeling of smoking tobacco. It works by heating a liquid to generate an aerosol, commonly called a “vapor,” that the user inhales.

The vast majority of the violations were for the illegal sale of five e-cigarette products – Vuse, Blu, JUUL, MarkTen XL and Logic. The FDA reported these five brands comprise more than 97 percent of the U.S. market for e-cigarettes…>>>

Read the rest of the story in the Sept. 19, 2018, issue of the Republic-Times.

If you don’t already receive the Republic-Times newspaper in your mailbox, click here or call 939-3814 to subscribe.

Or consider joining a growing number of readers who receive their news electronically. To view a free demo of the online R-T, click here.

Subscribe to the full-color online edition of the Republic-Times, which is delivered to your inbox every Wednesday by lunchtime and can be accessed from any electronic device anywhere for just $25 a year, by clicking here or calling 939-3814.