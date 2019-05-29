Rising river causing concern

The Mississippi River is expected to crest at 45.2 feet in St. Louis on June 4, according to the National Weather Service and U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

Since that would be the second highest crest on record, behind only the crest of 49.58 feet during the Flood of 1993, voluntary evacuation orders have been issued to Monroe County residents who live in the floodplain.

“There are a couple areas of concern with the state, and that’s the reason for the voluntary evacuation,” Monroe County Emergency Management Agency Director Ryan Weber said. “We knew they were going to raise it up from 44 feet, but we didn’t know how far.”

Flood stage is 30 feet, while major flood stage is 40 feet. The river was at 42.1 feet on Tuesday morning.

If the river rises to 46 feet, evacuation orders would become mandatory, but that appears unlikely.

“There’s nothing imminent,” Weber stressed. “We’re not saying the levees are going to go in any way, shape or form. It’s all precautionary.”

Weber made that statement after a conference call with the National Weather Service on Tuesday afternoon. Based on that call, Weber said the situation should improve in the next week or so.

“After the next 24 hours of rainfall, there should be no significant area-wide rainfall following that,” he explained. “So it should allow for the rivers to start to drop. That will ease the tension a little bit, but we would rather people start to voluntarily move stuff out. The switch can flip any time.”

With the river expected to rise so high, the Monroe County EMA is seeking volunteers to fill sand bags from 5-9 p.m. Wednesday and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday. Volunteers should report to the mobile command post at Rock City in Valmeyer.

The water has also forced several road closures in the lower portion of the county due to seep water.

“We are experiencing flooding on numerous roads in the river bottoms due to the Mississippi River flood stage,” Monroe County Sheriff Neal Rohlfing said. “Please refrain from driving in the river bottoms unless you are a resident. Also, please do not drive through any standing water or around any barricades for your safety.”

Weber said the road closures are mostly on side roads. He said there should be no more closures on Bluff Road, which is currently closed from Hanover Road to HH Road and further south from Kidd Lake Road to Kaskaskia Road.

The Monroe County EMA also had to contend with sand boils, which occur when water under pressure wells up through a bed of sand, over the weekend.

Weber said there were three to five sand boils in the Harrisonville levee district over the weekend, but they were all minor.

Due to all those issues, the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department is issuing permits for people who need to be in the Bottoms. That will help deputies identify those individuals during extra patrols.

“We’re trying to limit non-essential people down here sightseeing and driving through water because we have a number of roads that have water on them,” Rohlfing explained. “So we’re trying to discourage all that and just leave it to the people who need to move things to higher ground and those who have a reason to be down here.”

Rohlfing said those permits should be done today and will be distributed at his office and at the mobile command post at Rock City.

As the situation continues to develop, Weber assured residents the county will monitor all concerns related to the Mississippi River.

“We’re watching it,” he said. “We’re reacting to it. Right now, with what I heard on the conference call, I feel a lot better. Things can change, but I’m more comfortable now.”