Residential burglary in Columbia under investigation

Columbia police continue to investigate a residential burglary that was reported Tuesday morning in the 300 block of West Park Drive.

Officers were called to the residence shortly before 9:30 a.m. Forced entry was gained to the home through a back door, police said, with numerous items reported missing. Among the missing items were oxycodone and some prescription medications.

An Illinois State Police crime scene unit assisted Columbia police in investigating the burglary.

Anyone who may have observed suspicious behavior earlier this week in the area of the crime is asked to contact the Columbia Police Department at 281-5151.


